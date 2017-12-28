Tips on winterizing your home

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- Plumbing and heating experts say during the winter, it’s important to think about your house when you are not home, leaving your faucets on a slow drip could save a lot of trouble.

“Ever so slightly drip the faucets because if the water is running through the faucet or through the lines then it’s less likely to freeze up because water is moving rather than sitting still,” says Chuck Malone, plumbing manager at Norfolk Air.

Experts also say when heating your home with space heaters, it’s important to monitor them while they are turned on. It’s also safe to keep them plugged in alone.

Too many items plugged in on one circuit can create too much current possibly causing a fire.