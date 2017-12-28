× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Very cold, windy, and a few snowflakes

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Very cold, windy, and a few snowflakes… Prepare for a very cold day that will feel even colder with strong winds. Temperatures will start in the 20s this morning with a few spots dropping into the teens. It will feel even colder due to north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values will be in the teens and single digits this morning. With the strong north winds and cold air, we could see some “bay effect” snow for areas along and south of the Chesapeake Bay this morning. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Many areas will see sunshine today with highs in the low 30s. That’s about 10 degrees colder than yesterday and almost 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. Wind chill values this afternoon will only reach the low 20s. It will be cold again tonight with lows falling into the upper teens but winds will relax.

Highs will return to near 40 on Friday with lighter winds. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds to end the work week. We will warm into the mid 40s on Saturday with more clouds blending in. Rain (and snow) chances will remain low to end the week and through the weekend. Another cold blast moves in for Sunday and early next week. Expect highs near the freezing point on Sunday and into the upper 20s on Monday.

Today: AM Isolated Snow Showers (20%), A Few Clouds, Col & Windy. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: N 10-20G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Cold. Lows near 20. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 40. Winds: N/W 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 28th

1892 Winter Storm: 18.6″ snow in Norfolk (3 Day Total)

