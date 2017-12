A recent survey says that only 11% of Americans plan to ring in the New Year by partying.

According to National Today’s New Year’s Eve Survey, 45% of people say they plan on spending the holiday with family, while 24% will hang out at their own house.

Seven percent say they will attend a nice dinner with friends.

Another study conducted by National Today says that one in three Americans will fall asleep at midnight or sooner. Only 25% of the 1,000 people surveyed will stay up past 2 a.m.