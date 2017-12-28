Starbucks launches black-and-white drinks for New Year’s Eve

Starbucks has released three new drinks in honor of New Year’s Eve.

The three drinks, which will be sold for a limited time, are from the Black & White Mocha Collection.

Black & White Mocha: Signature espresso with swirls of dark and white chocolate mocha, then a strike of chocolaty sequins.

Black & White Hot Chocolate: Steamed milk and silky dark and white mocha, topping it all off with festive chocolaty sequins.

Black & White Frappuccino® Blended Beverage: A combination of Frappuccino Roast coffee blended with milk and ice, then swirls of dark and white chocolate mocha, and topped with whipped cream and fancy chocolaty sequins.