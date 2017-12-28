Norfolk Sheriff’s Office swears in newly elected Sherrif Joseph Baron

NORFOLK, Va. – Sheriff Joseph P. Baron of the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office was sworn in Thursday afternoon at the Norfolk Consolidated Courthouse.

Sheriff Baron was elected on November 7, and was sworn in by the Honorable John R. Doyle lll.

Along with the swearing-in of Sheriff Baron, the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office also swore in 125 deputies, which was done by Tom Larson, Chief Deputy of the Norfolk Circuit Court.

Officials say that all remaining deputies will have mandatory reappointments accomplished before January 1, 2018.

Sheriff Joseph Baron chose to reappoint all staff working assigned to the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.