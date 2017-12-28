NC governor signs executive order to keep home heating fuels available, prohibit price gouging as cold temperatures creep in

RALEIGH – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order Thursday that will help maintain supply of home heating fuels across the state, according to the governor’s office.

“Freezing temperatures could cause rising prices and transportation challenges for propane and other fuels that keep homes warm,” Governor Cooper said. “I’m taking action today to make it easier to get heating fuels into North Carolina for those who need it.”

With the signing of Executive Order No. 30, a state of emergency was declared to temporarily waive the cap on maximum hours of service restrictions for fuel vehicles traveling in and through North Carolina. Several other states along the east coast are requesting similar waivers on hours of service restrictions.

The order will help propane and heating fuels move in and through the state more easily and quickly in response to delivery problems that could be caused by freezing temperatures in North Carolina and in the Northeast and Midwest. It will also help meet continued demand for heating fuels. According to the North Carolina Propane Gas Association, the state is the third larges user of propane in the United States.

Executive Order No. 30 also put North Carolina’s price gouging law into effect statewide for the next 30 days or for the duration of the emergency. This law prohibits overcharging in a time of crisis.

As of Thursday, there is a slight chance of freezing drizzle or light freezing rain across southeastern North Carolina until early Friday morning.

If you live in North Carolina and spot potential price gouging, you can report it to the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office at ncdoj.gov or by calling 1-888-5-NO-SCAM.

You can find additional winter safety tips on the free ReadyNC mobile app or online at readync.org.

Click here to read more.