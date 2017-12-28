Man dies at hospital after Currituck County crash

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. – A man died after a crash in Currituck County, North Carolina, Wednesday morning.

State troopers responded to a vehicle collision on NC 168 around 10:49 a.m. An investigation revealed that 71-year-old Gary Clevinger of Florida was traveling north when his vehicle went off road and struck a ditch and a driveway culvert.

Clevinger was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police do not believe that impairment or speed appeared to be contributing factors in the collision. The vehicle suffered minor damage, which was not consistent of that of a fatal collision.

The incident is being investigated as the result of a possible medical condition. Authorities are currently waiting for an autopsy.

There is no further information.

