Hampton Police investigate commercial robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating a robbery of a Citgo convenience store in the city.

The robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Victoria Blvd.

HPD says that two suspects entered the business, pulled a firearm on a store clerk and demanded money. After getting the money, both suspects fled the scene on foot towards Armistead Ave.

No injuries were reported, and police did not release the amount of money stolen from the Citgo.

Both men were black. One was wearing a black and white checkered shirt and white and red sneakers, and the other suspect was wearing a gray hoodie and black jeans, when they robbed the Citgo.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.