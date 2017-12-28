× First Warning Forecast: A slight warmup, then plunging temperatures

A breezy and frigid day today. A few of us even saw some “bay effect” flurries. Expect the cold weather to carry into this evening and overnight. Some communities will drop to the teens, with others reaching the 20 degree mark. Winds will relax overnight and Friday, so it won’t feel as cold. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Precipitation chances will remain low. There is an area of low pressure off the southeast coast, but it looks like it will just give us more cloud cover overnight Thursday into Friday. A few snowflakes could sneak in, but keeping it dry for now.

The warmest day of the week will occur on Saturday. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 40s. Enjoy it, because we’re tracking plummeting temperatures on Sunday and Monday. A couple flurries are possible late Saturday and Sunday.

The biggest story over the next week will be the very cold temperatures. Sunday through Thursday we are looking at high temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We are keeping our eye on a potential low pressure system that could bring a few snowflakes Wednesday into Thursday. Still too far out, so keeping it at a 20 percent chance.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Cold. Lows near 20. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 40. Winds: N/W 5-10

