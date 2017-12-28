× First Warning Forecast: A bit milder, then much colder

Expect the cold weather to carry into this evening and overnight. Some communities will drop to the teens, with others reaching the 20 degree mark. Winds will relax overnight and Friday, so it won’t feel as cold. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Precipitation chances will remain low.

The warmest day of the week will occur on Saturday. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 40s. Enjoy it, because we’re tracking plummeting temperatures on Sunday and Monday. A couple flurries are possible late Saturday and Sunday.

The biggest story over the next week will be the very cold temperatures. Sunday through Thursday we are looking at high temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We are keeping our eye on a potential low pressure system that could bring a few snowflakes Wednesday into Thursday. Still too far out, so keeping it at a 20 percent chance.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the upper teens to near 20. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Not as cold. Highs near 40. Winds: N/W 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: NW around 5 mph.

