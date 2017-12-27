‘Skins scoop: Redskins 2018 opponents confirmed, will welcome Falcons, Panthers to FedEx Field in 2018

ASHBURN, Va. – No schedule in the NFL is an easy one, but the Redskins will have another staunch slate for the 2018 season.

On Wednesday, the team released it’s 2018 opponents for both home and away games. For the first time since 2014, the burgundy and gold’s schedule will feature teams from the NFC South.

Washington will also see teams from the AFC South, NFC West, and NFC North.

Heading into Week 17, the ‘Skins schedule includes six playoff teams from the AFC and NFC combined.

The home portion of the schedule will see four of the NFC’s premier quarterbacks take the field at FedEx, including Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Carolina’s Cam Newton.

2018 Home Games

Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.

2018 Away Games

New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.