Norfolk’s Waterside District to throw silent disco

NORFOLK, Va. – Get ready to bust a move… silently.

Norfolk’s Waterside District will throw “the best silent disco to land in Hampton Roads” on January 27 at 9 p.m. Three different DJs will spin the latest dance hits to each guest’s personal pair of headphones.

Tickets are $15 and include admission to the disco, one set of headphones and one drink ticket. They go on sale Thursday, December 28.

The event will take place at 333 Waterside Drive in Downtown Norfolk.

Click here for more information.