Humpback whale spotted breaching water off Virginia Beach coast

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Spectators got an awesome view of a few of the amazing creatures in the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday.

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center posted on Facebook and said there were multiple sightings of humpback whales, dolphins and sea birds during one of their boat trips.

Their boat trips are staffed by marine educators who facilitate responsible viewing, research and conservation the Aquarium’s site said.

You can even book a trip of your in hopes of seeing the amazing creatures for yourself!

A portion of all ticket sales support the Virginia Aquarium conservation, including the efforts of the Stranding Response Team.

Check out all the photos on their Facebook page: