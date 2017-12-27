× First Warning Forecast: More Chances At Snow

We saw a wintry mix this morning and afternoon but now most of the rain has pushed out of our area leaving us dry and mostly cloudy. Throughout the night our temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and rain chances stick to 10%.

Tomorrow we will wake up to temperatures only in the lower 20s some spots not even breaking out of the teens. In addition to the cold air we will still see breezy conditions. With the cold and wind we will have feel like temperatures in the single digits and teens for the morning. There will be a 20% chance of some “bay effect” snow in the morning. Areas around the Chesapeake Bay and south will be the main area with less than 1″ of snow. By the afternoon we will dry back out and only reach a high of 31 with a partly cloudy sky.

Friday we reach back into the 40s with only a 10% chance of rain and a mostly cloudy sky. Saturday is looking nice but still chilly with a high of 44 and a 0% chance of rain.

Sunday into Monday we see the coldest air of the season. The high on Sunday will reach the lower 30s and upper 20s. Overnight Sunday into Monday morning there will be a 30% chance of snow and rain mix. Little to no accumulation is still expected with most of it sticking to northeastern North Carolina. Overnight lows will drop into the teens.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Rain/Snow Showers (40%). Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the low 20s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Snow Showers (20%), Breezy. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: N 10-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 27th

1892 Winter Storm: 18.6″ snow in Norfolk (3 Day Total)

