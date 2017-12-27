Chesapeake crews respond to Dollar Tree fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters with the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire at the Dollar Tree at 1509 Sams Circle Wednesday night.

Crews arrived at the scene around 9:48 p.m. to find a light haze in the store, which had already been evacuated. Employees met with the firefighters and explained that they had extinguished the fire, which was near the front of the store.

Units on scene confirmed the fire was out and began clearing at 9:51 p.m.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Download the News 3 app for updates.