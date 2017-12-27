Chesapeake Conference Center to host princess-themed father-daughter dance

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Conference Center is giving Hampton Roads dads the chance to share a special moment with their little princesses.

The Princess Ball will take place at the center on Sunday, February 18 from 3-6 p.m. The father-daughter dance is for girls ages 2-12.

The event will feature a kid-friendly buffet, a DJ, a photo booth, exhibits and more.

The Chesapeake Conference Center is located at 700 Conference Center Drive.

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased here. Those interested may also call (800) 745-3000 or purchase tickets in person during business hours Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

