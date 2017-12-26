Two caught with guns at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints

NORFOLK, Va. – A local man and woman were stopped after TSA officers found handguns in their carry-on bags at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints within a three day period.

They’re the 10th and 11th guns caught by TSA officers at the airport’s checkpoints this year.

On Friday, December 22, a Chesapeake man was caught by officials with a .22 caliber revolver in his carry-on bag.

Three days later, a Norfolk woman was stopped with a .40 caliber handgun, which was loaded with nine bullets.

In both cases, the guns were spotted by TSA officers at the checkpoint x-ray machine. TSA immediately contacted airport police, which came to the checkpoint and took away the guns.

The two incidents are not believed to be related.

As a reminder, individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to federal civil penalties of up to $13,000. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900. The complete list of penalties is posted online here.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its web site here.