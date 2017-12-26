Traffic violation leads to drug arrest in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. – A man pulled over for a traffic violation ended up being arrested for having drugs, according to authorities.

On December 19, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office responded to a careless and reckless driver call. The vehicle was stopped on the Manns Harbor Side of the William B. Umstead Bridge.

When the deputy approached the car, he smelled marijuana.

A deputy from the Impact Unit, along with others, assisted in searching the vehicle and found cocaine and marijuana.

Antonio Devon Moore, 28, was charged with felony possession with the intent to sell and/or deliver cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor probation revocation.