Teen arrested for assaulting Hampton Police officer

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division arrested a 17-year-old boy Tuesday for assaulting a police officer on December 22.

On the day of the incident around 4:24 p.m., a Hampton Police officer was on routine patrol in the area of Kecoughtan Road and Regent Street investigating a possible vandalism to vehicle complaint. The person who filed the complaint pointed out two people – including the 17-year-old – to the officer.

While the officer was trying to speak to the subjects about the incident, the teen charged and began physically assaulting the officer. The boy punched the officer, took her to the ground and began banging her head against the concrete. The officer was able to gain control of the suspect as backup officers arrived on scene and assisted in taking the suspect into custody.

The officer sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident. There were no other injuries reported.

The teen was charged with one count of Felonious Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer as a result of this incident.

