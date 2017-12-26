NFL playoff scenarios for week 17

NORFOLK, Va. – As the NFL’s regular season wraps-up, only three playoff spots are still up for grabs.

In the NFC, five of the six postseason teams are known: Philadelphia (NFC East division title and home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs), Minnesota (NFC North division title), Los Angeles Rams (NFC West division title), New Orleans (playoff berth) and Carolina (playoff berth).

NFC playoff seeding scenarios based on the outcome of Week 17 games with playoff implications: pic.twitter.com/0vGtfBaJe7 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 26, 2017

In the AFC, four of the six postseason teams are known: New England (AFC East division title and first-round bye), Pittsburgh (AFC North division title and first-round bye), Jacksonville (AFC South division title) and Kansas City (AFC West division title).

These are the AFC playoff scenarios for week 17:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-3) (vs. New York Jets (5-10), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

New England clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with :

1) NE win OR

2) PIT loss OR

3) NE tie + PIT tie

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (12-3) (vs. Cleveland (0-15), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Pittsburgh clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with :

1) PIT win + NE loss or tie OR

2) PIT tie + NE loss

BALTIMORE RAVENS (9-6) (vs. Cincinnati (6-9), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Baltimore clinches a playoff berth with :

1) BAL win or tie OR

2) BUF loss or tie OR

3) TEN loss or tie

TENNESSEE TITANS (8-7) (vs. Jacksonville (10-5), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Tennessee clinches a playoff berth with :

1) TEN win OR

2) TEN tie + BUF loss or tie + LAC loss or tie OR

3) BUF loss + LAC loss

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (8-7) (vs. Oakland (6-9), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with :

1) LAC win + TEN loss or tie + BUF loss or tie OR

2) LAC win + TEN loss or tie + BAL win or tie OR

3) LAC tie + TEN loss + BUF loss or tie

BUFFALO BILLS (8-7) (at Miami (6-9), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Buffalo clinches a playoff berth with :

1) BUF win + BAL loss OR

2) BUF win + LAC loss or tie + TEN loss or tie OR

3) BUF tie + LAC loss + TEN loss

These are the NFC playoff scenarios for week 17:

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (12-3) (vs. Chicago (5-10), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Minnesota clinches a first-round bye with :

1) MIN win or tie OR

2) ​CAR loss or tie OR

3) NO win OR

4) LAR win

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (11-4) (at Tampa Bay (4-11), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with :

1) NO win OR

2) CAR loss OR

3) NO tie + CAR tie

CAROLINA PANTHERS (11-4) (at Atlanta (9-6), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Carolina clinches NFC South division title with :

1) CAR win + NO loss or tie OR

2) CAR tie + NO loss

Carolina clinches a first-round bye with :

1) CAR win + NO loss or tie + MIN loss + LAR loss or tie

ATLANTA FALCONS (9-6) (vs. Carolina (11-4), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Atlanta clinches a playoff berth with :

1) ATL win OR

2) SEA loss OR

3) ATL tie + SEA tie

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-6) (vs. Arizona (7-8), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Seattle clinches a playoff berth with :

1) SEA win + ATL loss or tie OR

2) SEA tie + ATL loss