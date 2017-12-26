N.C. man arrested on multiple drug charges, pointing gun at people

DARE COUNTY, N.C. – A call about a man pointing a gun at people ended in two arrests for various drug crimes, according to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

On December 20, deputies responded to a call for someone pointing a gun at several people. When they arrived, they went to speak with the suspect and smelled marijuana coming from his home.

A search warrant was issued for the residence and police found the gun, along with heroin, cocaine, marijuana, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia and money.

Riley Thomas Land, 26, and Julia Rosemary McCune, 25, were each charged with felony possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession with the intent to sell and deliver heroin, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Land was also charged with felony maintaining a dwelling and misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. He was released on a $23,000 secured bond.

McCune was also charged with misdemeanor resist, delay and obstruct. She was released on a $24,000 secured bond.