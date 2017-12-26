Law enforcement give insight into how to protect your Christmas gifts from thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - The presents have been unwrapped, which means thieves now know what new goodies you have inside your home and that could make you a target.

Hampton Police spoke to News 3 the day after Christmas and urged all residents to keep their doors locked and drapes drawn. If crooks cannot see into your house, it might keep you off the list of break-ins.

Now that electronics and other gifts are out of their boxes, make sure you break those boxes down before putting them out in the trash. Hampton Police said thieves look at your trash to see what might be inside the home.

For anyone who received valuables this holiday, you should document your gifts somehow. An easy way is just to walk through your home and take a video of pictures of your valuables. Not only does it keep a record of your things, but could prove useful when updating homeowners or renters insurance.

Hampton Police use Report It as a citizen property inventory system so that residents can keep track of serial numbers in the case of a theft.