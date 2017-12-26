How to turn unwanted gift cards into cash

Roughly $1 billion in gift cards go unused each year, according to Market Watch.

If you don’t feel like re-gifting them, there are several sites to use to turn your gift cards into cash.

Raise, Cardpool and CardCash let you sell your gift cards. However, you won’t get the full face value for your card.

Cardpool also has kiosks where you can redeem your cash if you don’t want to do a transaction online. Click here to find a kiosk near you.

If you’re feeling generous, you can donate cards to CharityChoice. You can even select the charities you donate to from an online list. Donations are 100 percent tax deductible.