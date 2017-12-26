How to recycle your naturally-grown Christmas tree in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – O Christmas tree, how lovely are thy branches – but not on the living room floor.

Now that Christmas has come and gone, what should you do with your naturally-grown Christmas trees? AskHRgreen.org has provided a list of local Christmas tree recycling and pick-up schedules throughout Hampton Roads:

Chesapeake

When: Dec. 26-Jan. 12

Where: Trees will be picked up on your regular trash collection day and mulched/composted. There are no city-sponsored Christmas tree drop-off sites in Chesapeake.

What to know: Remove all ornaments, lights, tinsel and the stand. Place it separately from bulk waste and regular trash so it can be easily collected. Please do not put in a bag or put netting around it.

Gloucester

When: Dec. 26-Feb. 28

Where: Residents may place Christmas trees in the brush container at any Gloucester County Convenience Center during regular hours (Monday – Friday 8 AM to 7 PM and Saturday 7 AM to 7 PM.). See the list below for locations.

Middle Peninsula Landfill and Recycling Center – 3714 Waste Management Way (Entrance on Route 17).

– 3714 Waste Management Way (Entrance on Route 17). Belroi – 5122 Hickory Ford Road

– 5122 Hickory Ford Road Dutton – 10430 Burke’s Pond Road

– 10430 Burke’s Pond Road Court House – 6550 Beehive Drive

– 6550 Beehive Drive Hayes – 7599 Guinea Road

What to know: Tree should be free of the stand, ornaments, tinsel and lights. Trees will be mulched along with other yard debris. Mulch is provided free of charge to county residents from the main landfill location. However, residents are strongly encouraged to call ahead to ensure mulch is available for pickup.

Hampton

When: Ongoing

Where: Trees will be picked up at curbside on regular trash collection day. Residents can also bring naturally grown trees to be recycled at the Yard Waste Transfer Site, 100 N. Park Lane (off Big Bethel Road at entrance to Bethel Landfill) from 8 AM to 3 PM. Monday – Saturday (closed city holidays).

What to know: Tree should be free of the stand, ornaments, tinsel and lights. Place natural trees separate from bulk waste and regular trash. Do not put in a bag or put netting around it. Artificial trees should not be placed with leaves, grass or tree branches. Trees will be mulched or composted at the VPPSA Composting Facility. Mulch and compost are available for purchase by the public at the composting facility.

Isle of Wight

When: Ongoing

Where: Natural Christmas trees can be recycled at any of Isle of Wight’s Refuse & Recycling Centers.

What to know: Tree should be free of the stand, ornaments, tinsel and lights. Trees will be composted.

James City County

When: Dec. 26-Jan. 31

Where: Natural trees can be recycled at any of James City County’s Convenience Centers.

What to know: Tree should be free of the stand, ornaments, tinsel and lights. Trees will be composted.

Newport News

When: Ongoing

Where: Natural trees are recyclable as regular brush, and may be placed on the curb as brush collection.

What to know: Please remove the root ball and any non-natural decorations including tinsel and lights. Place tree in a brush pile separate from any bulk trash being set out. Christmas trees (live or artificial) may also be brought to the Recovery Operations Center located at 550 Atkinson Way. Natural trees will be composted or mulched.

Norfolk

When: Dec. 26-Jan. 31

Where: Natural trees may be placed at the curb for mulching on your regular trash collection day. Natural trees can also be dropped off at the City’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center – 1176 Pineridge Road, Monday through Saturday, 10 AM – 2 PM.

What to know: Tree should be free of the stand, ornaments, tinsel and lights.

Poquoson

When: Dec. 26–Jan. 20

Where: Residents can drop off natural trees to be composted at the Municipal Pool Parking Lot (16 Municipal Drive, Poquoson)

What to know: Tree should be free of the stand, ornaments, tinsel and lights. Trees will be mulched or composted at the VPPSA Composting Facility. Christmas trees and yard waste are accepted year-round at the VPPSA Compost Facility (located at 145 Goodwin Neck Road, York County), Monday – Saturday, 8 AM – 4 PM. Mulch and compost are available for purchase by the public at the composting facility.

Portsmouth

When: Ongoing

Where: Natural trees may be placed at the curb for pickup on your regular trash collection day.

What to know: Tree should be free of the stand, ornaments, tinsel and lights. Trees will be taken to the City Landfill and mulched

Smithfield

When: Through Jan. 11

Where: Curbside

What to know: You must contact Kathy Bew-Jones at 365-4200 or kjones@smithfieldva.gov and provide your address if you have a Christmas tree to be picked up. Tree should be free of the stand, ornaments, tinsel, garland and lights. Trees will be mulched.

Suffolk

When: Dec. 26-Jan. 5

Where: Curbside

What to know: Christmas trees will be handled as normal debris but during this two-week period, collections will not count against your 12 free bulk pickup collections.

Surry County

When: Jan. 1-Jan. 31

Where: Surry County Collection Centers (listed below)

Goodson Path Solid Waste Station – 409 Goodson Path, Dendron

Pineview Solid Waste Station – 101 Pineview Road, Waverly

Mantura Road Solid Waste Station – 60 Mantura Road, Surry

What to know: Tree should be free of the stand, ornaments, tinsel and lights. Please ask attendants for assistance to ensure that your tree is placed in the designated container.

Virginia Beach

When: Normal trash collection day

Where: Curbside or the Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center at 1989 Jake Sears Road with proof of residency.

What to know: Christmas trees will be handled as normal yard debris and need to be free of any decorations or tinsel. All trees and yard debris will be mulched.

Williamsburg

When: Jan. 2 and Jan. 8

Where: Curbside

What to know: The City Crews will be collecting Christmas trees on Tuesday, January 2 and Monday, January 8. Trees must be placed at the curb before 7 AM and should be free of the stand, ornaments and lights. Please place separately from bulk waste and regular trash. Trees will be mulched.

York County

When: Jan. 8-Jan. 12

Where: Curbside – tree must be at curb by 7 AM on January 4 for collection that week

What to know: Tree should be free of the stand, ornaments, tinsel, lights and should be no bigger than six feet in length. For all York County residents, including non-subscribers, Christmas trees are accepted throughout January at the VPPSA Compost Facility (located at 145 Goodwin Neck Road, York County), Monday – Saturday, 8 AM – 4 PM. York County residents who subscribe to the trash program may bring yard waste to the VPPSA Compost Facility year-round.

For those of you who have a green thumb, askHRgreen.org says you can place your tree outside to make a backyard habitat for wintering birds and creatures, cut boughs for covering and protecting flower beds or use a few small branches to feed an outdoor fire pit.

Click here for more information about all things green.