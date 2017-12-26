Hampton Police seeking suspects in two pizza delivery driver robberies

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in connection with two separate robberies involving pizza delivery drivers that happened on December 23.

On the night of the incident around 7:07 p.m., dispatchers received a call in reference to a robbery involving a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver in the 200 block of Patrician Drive. An investigation revealed that a pizza delivery driver was making a delivery to an address in the area when he or she was approached by two unknown suspects. One of the suspects sprayed mace into the driver’s face and took the food. When the victim went back to their vehicle, a third suspect was trying to get into the vehicle. The driver fled from the area and called the police.

The same day, around 9:34 p.m., officers responded to the 1st block of Queensbury Way regarding a robbery of a Pizza Hut delivery driver. The investigation revealed that the driver was delivering an order to an address in the area when, like the last incident, he or she was approached by two unknown suspects and sprayed int he face with mace. The driver dropped the food and fled back to their vehicle, where a third suspect was trying to get inside. The driver fled from the area and called the police.

Police believe the two incidents are related.

The first suspect is described as a black male believed to be 17-23 years old and between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing and a black ball cap. The second suspect is described as a black male believed to be 17-23 years old and between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing. The third suspect is also described as a black male believed to be in his late teens; he was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also send an anonymous tip via P3Tips.com.