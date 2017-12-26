× First Warning Forecast: Frigid Temperatures

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

A chilly day today but we are looking at even colder temperatures as we head into the week. Overnight we will drop into the low 30s with cloud cover gradually building in. We will stay mostly dry overnight with only a 10% chance of rain.

Tomorrow we will wake up to temperatures in the mid to upper 20s with a mostly cloudy sky. Throughout the afternoon we will only warm in to the upper 30s and lower 30s but the wind speed will start to pick up from the north at 10-15 mph. With the cold air and the breezy conditions feel like temperatures will stick around the 20s for the day. We will also stay mostly cloudy throughout the day. Rain chances will sit at 20% but we will stay mostly dry.

Thursday morning we will wake up in the lower 20s and will see a 20% chance of a mix of snow and rain. Throughout the afternoon the sky will clear with sunshine moving in and we will dry out. Highs will only reach the low to mid 30s.



Friday we warm back into the 40s with a partly cloudy sky and rain chances sitting at 20% once again.

Today: Clearing Skies. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Rain/Snow Showers (20%). Highs near 40. Winds: N 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 26th

1892 Winter Storm: 18.6″ snow in Norfolk (3 Day Total)

2004 Winter Storm: 6-14″ Southeast Virginia, 6-11″ Northeast North Carolina

2007 Heavy Rain across Central VA. 3-4″ Powhatan, Amelia

