NORFOLK, Va. – He has been christened!

After holding a contest to name its newest lion cub, the Virginia Zoo has finally settled on a name: Emery!

The Zoo raised more than $3,500 for Pride Lion Conservation Alliance to name the cub. “Emery” beat out popular names such as Madiba, Granby, Hokie, Thabo and Khufu.

Emery was born on October 28 to mother Zola and father Mramba.

