Virginia Beach’s Justin Hunter catches first TD in 13 months as Steelers clinch playoff bye

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas – The Steelers are rolling on the road. And by doing so, they’re able to stay home.

Monday, Pittsburgh pounded the Texans 34-to-6 for its sixth straight road game. The victory clinched a first-round bye in the 2017 playoffs for the AFC North division champions. Pittsburgh will host a second round playoff game at Heinz Field January 13th or 14th in a game to be broadcast on News 3.

The Steelers’ 7-and-1 regular season road record matches the best mark away from home for any team in franchise history (2010, 2004, 1978).

Justin Hunter of the Pittsburgh Steelers catches a pass in the corner of the endzone.
(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

In the victory, Virginia Beach’s Justin Hunter (Ocean Lakes High School) caught his first touchdown pass since November 2016. His first TD as a member of the Steelers is his 13th all-time.

Head coach Mike Tomlin, a Hampton native, ties Joe Gibbs for the second-most wins by a head coach in their first 11 NFL seasons. Tomlin’s 115 victories trail only Don Shula’s 117.

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

“We’ve got to compliment Steeler Nation,” Tomlin said after the game. “We really felt their support in a road environment today. A significant day for us – our last regular season road game, finishing 7-1, getting our 12th win, securing a ticket to the second round – all very positive things. But, it’s just the culmination of being singularly focused on the next opportunity.”

The Steelers, 12-and-3 on the year, finish their regular season at home Sunday vs. the winless (0-and-15) Cleveland Browns.