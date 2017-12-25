Virginia Beach’s Justin Hunter catches first TD in 13 months as Steelers clinch playoff bye

HOUSTON, Texas – The Steelers are rolling on the road. And by doing so, they’re able to stay home.

Monday, Pittsburgh pounded the Texans 34-to-6 for its sixth straight road game. The victory clinched a first-round bye in the 2017 playoffs for the AFC North division champions. Pittsburgh will host a second round playoff game at Heinz Field January 13th or 14th in a game to be broadcast on News 3.

The Steelers’ 7-and-1 regular season road record matches the best mark away from home for any team in franchise history (2010, 2004, 1978).

In the victory, Virginia Beach’s Justin Hunter (Ocean Lakes High School) caught his first touchdown pass since November 2016. His first TD as a member of the Steelers is his 13th all-time.

Head coach Mike Tomlin, a Hampton native, ties Joe Gibbs for the second-most wins by a head coach in their first 11 NFL seasons. Tomlin’s 115 victories trail only Don Shula’s 117.

“We’ve got to compliment Steeler Nation,” Tomlin said after the game. “We really felt their support in a road environment today. A significant day for us – our last regular season road game, finishing 7-1, getting our 12th win, securing a ticket to the second round – all very positive things. But, it’s just the culmination of being singularly focused on the next opportunity.”

The Steelers, 12-and-3 on the year, finish their regular season at home Sunday vs. the winless (0-and-15) Cleveland Browns.