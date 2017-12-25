‘Skins scoop: Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, another ‘Skins staff shakeup could be coming

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Last offseason, winds of change blew through Redskins Park. Washington’s offensive coordinator Sean McVay left to take the head coaching job with the Rams, defensive coordinator Joe Barry was fired and head coach Jay Gruden received a contract extension.

Per reports, this offseason may provide more transition for the burgundy and gold.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports the Cincinnati Bengals view Jay Gruden as the “preferred candidate” to replace outgoing head coach Marvin Lewis. Gruden served as Bengals offensive coordinator from 2011-13. During his tenure, Cincinnati reached the playoffs all three years and averaged 10 wins per season.

Rapoport also reports Redskins first-year quarterback coach Kevin O’Connell could be on the move. According to the report, new UCLA head football coach Chip Kelley views O’Connell as his top target for the Bruins’ vacant offensive coordinator job. O’Connell, who attended high school (Carlsbad, CA) and college (San Diego State) in California, served on Kelly’s staff during his one season as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

The Redskins, 7-and-8 on the season and eliminated from playoff contention, finish their regular season Sunday 12/31 at the New York Giants.