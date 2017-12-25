× Merry Christmas from the First Warning Storm Team

A dry and windy day on tap. Expect temperatures to warm to the low and mid 40s. A few communities may not even get out of the 30s. It will be on the windy side with winds out of the west 20-25 mph, with some higher gusts. High pressure builds in today through Wednesday, keeping the weather dry. A cold front is pushing through with much colder and drier air behind it. Temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 20s and 30s. Winds will subside with mostly cloudy skies.

More sunshine on Tuesday. It’s looking dry and cold as temperatures still trend below normal for this time of year. Our normal high is 50. Highs Tuesday in the low 40s.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

We are keeping a close eye on a system that could bring us a wintry mix late Thursday and Friday. Right now, giving it a 30 percent chance. It is still too far out to tell exactly what we’ll be dealing with.

