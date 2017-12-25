Hampton ‘Do Gooders’ spread holiday cheer on Christmas Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - One community on the Peninsula is coming together to spread holiday cheer to anyone who might not have anywhere to go for Christmas.

The Boys and Girls Club at 1815 Shell Road hosted a holiday lunch and donation event for anyone in the community who might need a little help this holiday season.

They call themselves ‘the Do Gooders,’ and this is their third annual Christmas Day Event. They started to feed people off the street at 11 a.m. and there has been holiday cheer and fellowship ever since.

Anyone who walks through the door can take clothes, shoes, toiletries, books or toys from the donated items laid out by volunteers.

More than 150 people came out last year to enjoy a holiday meal they might not have otherwise had. The volunteers told our News 3 crew on Monday this is what brings them back every year.

Nicole Quigley has been volunteering on behalf of the Girl Scouts and said, “The smiles on people’s faces when they get a new pair of shoes because they have holes in their shoes, or a warm blanket wrapped around them because they’re on the streets, or a Christmas present to a child who did not wake up to one from Santa; that’s what brings me back.”

Many of the volunteers were born and raised right here in this community and said they are just happy to be able to help out families who need it.

The event is going on until 4 p.m. for anyone interested in attending.