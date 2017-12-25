Former ODU standout Taylor Heinicke makes NFL debut for Houston Texans on Christmas Day

HOUSTON, Texas – Taylor Heinicke and Old Dominion football fans received an unexpected Christmas gift Monday as ODU’s former record-setting quarterback was forced into duty vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Heinicke, serving as the backup quarterback for the Houston Texans, entered the game late in the first half with his team trailing 20-0. Starting quarterback T.J. Yates left the game to be evaluated for a possible concussion.

However, Heinicke’s NFL debut did not last long. After one play in the second quarter and eight plays in the third – including his first career pass attempt and completion – Heinicke left the game to be evaluated for a possible concussion and did not return.

Heinicke’s final line: 1-of-1, 10 yards passing, two rush yards.

After the game, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien was asked what adjustments were needed when Heinicke entered the game. “Nothing,” O’Brien admitted. “He knew everything he was good to go with everything. He’s a smart guy, he just got hit.”

Injury Update: Texans QB T.J. Yates is being evaluated for a concussion — Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 25, 2017

Injury Update: Texans QB Taylor Heinicke is being evaluated for a concussion — Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 25, 2017