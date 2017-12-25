× First Warning Forecast: Cold and dry with a mix of sun and clouds

Hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas!

Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight. Winds will subside with mostly cloudy skies.

More sunshine on Tuesday. It’s looking dry and cold as temperatures still trend below normal for this time of year. Our normal high is 50. Highs Tuesday in the low 40s.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

We are keeping a close eye on a system that could bring us a wintry mix late Thursday and Friday. Right now, giving it a 30 percent chance. It is still too far out to tell exactly what we’ll be dealing with.

