Suffolk Public Library to host free baby shower for new and expecting parents

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Public Library will be holding a free baby shower for new and expecting mothers in January 2018.

The event will be at the Morgan Memorial Library on Jan. 6, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The baby shower will include, games, food, crafts and a baby clothes exchange, said the Library.

Suffolk Public Library says they hope to provide support to parents during what can be a stressful time by connecting them to resources, items they need, and others in the community in the same stage of life.

The library will also be collecting new and gently used baby clothes and items that those in the community can donated, which will be used during the baby item exchange.

Those who pre-register will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate to Portrait Innovations. Registration can be made through the library’s online calendar or by calling 757-514-7323.