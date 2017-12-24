‘Skins scoop: A very merry Christmas tradition continues for Kirk Cousins

LANDOVER, Md. – For the second straight season, quarterback Kirk Cousins helps lead the Redskins to a victory on Christmas Eve. Then, in the postgame press conference – Kirk wins the unofficial fashion contest.

As he did last year, Cousins wears a spectacularly heinous Christmas suit to the podium for his postgame press conference.

Earlier in the week, Cousins admitted he would only wear the suit if the Redskins beat the Broncos. “You know, I think the Christmas suit plays much better if we win,” Cousins admitted. “So I would love to get a win and then I’ll wear whatever my wife picks out. But if we don’t get the job done, you might see one of the more boring outfits from me. So it’s much more fun after a win.”

In his team’s 27-11 victory vs. Denver, Cousins completed 19 of 37 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns.