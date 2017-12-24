Santa Tracker: Track Santa Claus’ journey around the world!

Redskins will be Bronc’in around the Christmas tree after dominating Denver on Christmas Eve

December 24, 2017

Brock Osweiler is tackled by linebacker Junior Galette. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, Md. – The Redskins defense continues to deliver late-December dominance. One week after preventing Arizona from entering the end zone, a first for Washington since November 2012, the burgundy and gold again smother an opposing offense.

In a Redskins victory vs. Denver Sunday, the ‘Skins surrender only 11 points, sack Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler four times and force three turnovers.

Jamison Crowder catches a second quarter touchdown pass. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Kirk Cousins – playing perhaps his final home game as he completes yet another one-year contract, throws three touchdown passes in the win.

With the victory, Washington wins its second straight game and improves to 7-and-8 on the season. If the Redskins win their season finale next Sunday at the Giants – Washington will avoid its first losing season since 2014.

The Redskins have not enjoyed three straight non-losing seasons since 1999-2001.