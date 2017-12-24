Redskins look to finish home portion of ’17 schedule on a high note

LANDOVER, Md. – At times they’ve been impressive. At other points, they’ve delivered disappointment. This has been the story of the 2017 Washington Redskins.

Big road wins have been negated by head-scratching losses, and injuries have riddled a team that had high expectations this season.

Washington’s penultimate game will feature a Denver Broncos team that has went through it’s shares of highs and lows as well.

Denver (5-and-9) has won two straight games after suffering an eight-game losing skid. The Redskins (6-and-8) bounced back from two straight blowouts with a win over the Cardinals at home last week.

There’s been no chatter about preparing for April and the draft with the Redskins, it’s been all about finishing the season 8-and-8 to preserve a third straight non-losing season.

“Like I said, it’s important for us to finish strong and play our best football. It’s a big game for us,” said ‘Skins head coach Jay Gruden. “A lot of these guys are taking this very seriously in their preparation and working hard in practice and it’s our last home game, so it’s important to us.”

Washington’s been up and down in home games this season, but can finish at 5-and-3 with a win. With another contract saga awaiting the top of the ‘Skins offseason to-do list, some are wondering if this will be the last home game for Kirk Cousins as a Redskin?

“I’ve had multiple years here where it was the final year of my contract, so I guess those possibilities have come up before. I guess now that it’s been the third go around of that, you just kind of go out and play and let the chips fall where they may” said Cousins. I just want to make sure that in and of this season that we leave FedExField on a high note and give our home fans something to feel good about as they leave FedExField for the last time this season.”

Earlier in the week, the Redskins shut down Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams, placing him on the injured reserve. Off-season knee surgery is on the horizon for Williams.

Kickoff from FedEx Field is set for 1:00pm. News 3 Sports will have live post-game coverage on News 3 at 6:30pm.