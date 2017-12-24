Real Life Christian Church counts blessings despite losses during Christmas Eve service

CHESAPEAKE, VA. – The Real Life Christian Church congregation sung their blessings instead of counting their losses this holiday season.

The church was destroyed after a tornado ripped through the building on March 31.

Members of Real Life Christian Church has been meeting inside the gym at Atlantic Shores Christian School.

Pastor Drew Froeze tells News 3, “Every year in the past they have a Christmas program here and so we can’t do that because there’s no room to do it and we’re in a high school gym so we can’t.”

Members said they still spread the word of Christ and letting others know what’s most important is that they have each other during both Christmas Eve services on December 24.

“A building destroyed is minimal compared to what people are going through everyday,” Froeze said.

The pastor of the church says they’ve started plans to move forward beyond the mess the tornado has left.

It was an adversity members say has brought them closer.

Real Life Christian Church has revealed of the new building in November.

Now they’re looking into the future to spread positivity onto others who’ve lost this year too.

Pastor Froeze added, “Lets dream. Let’s get out there and let’s say, ‘yeah that stinks, but we got a lot of work to do for building God’s kingdom’.”