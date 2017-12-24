Man hit by Norfolk Police Department vehicle on Christmas Eve

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are currently investigating an accident involving a pedestrian that was hit by a police cruiser on Christmas Eve.

The accident occurred around 11:00 a.m., and the victim was hit by a car at the intersection of Longdale Drive and N. Military Hwy.

Police say that a police cruiser was traveling eastbound in the 1400 block of Longdale Drive, when it was turning on to N. Military Highway and hit the man who was trying to cross the street at the same time the police cruiser was turning.

When hit, the man feel to the ground and suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was transported by Norfolk Fire-Rescue to Sentra Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

The Norfolk Police Department is still investigate this accident.