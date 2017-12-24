× First Warning Forecast: Christmas Day is looking dry and windy

Merry Christmas!

It’s a misty and cold one out there tonight. If you’re heading out, make sure you grab a rain coat or umbrella. Watch out for areas of reduced visibility. Temperatures will dip into the 30s overnight.

Christmas Day is looking dry and cold as high pressure builds in through Wednesday. Expect some clouds in the morning, followed by some sunshine. The sunshine will be deceiving though. Temperatures will only warm to the low and mid 40s, with a brisk wind out of the west at 20-25 mph, with higher gusts. Temperatures will end up feeling like the 20s and 30s. There is actually a wind advisory in effect for Accomack county on the Eastern Shore from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm Monday. Winds: 20 to 30 mph, with gusts 40 to 50 mph. We could see some localized power outages due to the gusty winds. Clouds will start to build back in by the evening. Winds will begin to subside overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Looking dry on Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s. More cloud cover for Wednesday.

We are keeping a close eye on a system that could bring us a wintry mix late Thursday and Friday. Right now, giving it a 30 percent chance. It is still too far out to tell exactly what we’ll be dealing with.

