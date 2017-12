CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters in Chesapeake responded to a sushi restaurant fire on Christmas Eve.

Officials say that CFD responded to Yama Sushi in the 100 block of Volvo Parkway at around 11:15 a.m., and had the fire under control by 11:46 a.m.

Officials say that the fire damage was confined to the suite of origin and there were no injuries. The business sustained significant damage throughout.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.