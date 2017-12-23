The Locker Room Show | December 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Wink and Mitch call an audible! For the first time since June 23rd, 26 weeks, football does not lead the award-winning Locker Room show.

Old Dominion and Norfolk State meet in men's basketball at Scope Arena for the first time since 2001 and potentially the last time if ODU has its way.

Plus, many of Hampton Roads' top high school football prospects take advantage of the first-ever early signing period for college football.