× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Highs near 70, rain chances this evening

Happy Saturday!

Mostly cloudy skies today. We’ll see some breaks in the clouds to allow some sun to shine. Very mild with highs in the upper 60s to near 70! That’s almost 20 degrees above normal! Winds will start to crank up today out of the SW. Gusts up to 30 mph possible. This will help to warm our temps today. A chance of rain later this afternoon, better chances late tonight and overnight.

More rain for Christmas Eve, and temperatures will be closer to normal for this time of year. Expect highs near 50.

Rain will clear for Christmas Day, but it’s gong to be a cold one! Highs in the mid 40s, with a cold, gusty wind out of the NW.

We’ll continue with dry weather Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the 40s.

