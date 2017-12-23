× First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers for Christmas Eve

Happy Sunday!

Don’t expect too much of a warmup today. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s to near 50. Another cold front will cross the region, giving us another chance for some showers. Temperatures Christmas Eve night will cool to the upper 30s, so don’t forget the coats if you’re heading out to a church service.

Some cloud cover to start the day on Christmas. Temperatures will continue to trend below-normal, with highs in the mid and upper 40s. It will be a bit on the breezy side, so expect temperatures to feel like the 30s.

The rest of the week is looking fairly dry and cold with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We are keeping our eye on a chance for a wintry mix on Friday. Still too far out to tell, but keeping a 30 percent chance in the forecast.

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.