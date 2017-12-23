× First Warning Forecast: A few showers possible this evening and overnight

We’ve had well-above normal temperatures today. Some of us even warmed into the 70s! But the warm weather won’t last long. An approaching cold front will bring us some rain and colder temperatures. A chance of showers this evening and tonight. Temperatures will dip into the 40s overnight.

Don’t expect too much of a warmup on Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s to near 50. Another cold front will cross the region, giving us another chance for some showers. Temperatures Christmas Eve night will cool to the upper 30s, so don’t forget the coats if you’re heading out to a church service.

Some cloud cover to start the day on Christmas. Temperatures will continue to trend below-normal, with highs in the mid and upper 40s. It will be a bit on the breezy side, so expect temperatures to feel like the 30s.

The rest of the week is looking fairly dry and cold with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We are keeping our eye on a chance for a wintry mix on Friday. Still too far out to tell, but keeping a 30 percent chance in the forecast.

