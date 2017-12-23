Coast Guard rescues 2 fishermen on boat near Frying Pan Tower, NC

OAK ISLAND, N.C. – Members of the Coast Guard rescued two fishermen 20 miles southeast of Bald Head Island Friday.

Around 4 p.m. watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina in Wilmington were contacted by the two men on the 50-foot fishing boat called the Shannondoah. The fishermen said they were experiencing engine issues, had lost power and were taking on water, Coast Guard officials say.

Watchstanders contacted Coast Guard members at Station Oak Island, who sent a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat, with crew, to assist.

Upon arrival, the MLB crew towed the fishing boat back to the South Harbor Village Marina in Oak Island.

“The biggest thing that helped the fishermen was that they contacted us first when there was an inkling of an issue, then followed up later when the engine died,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class David Youngs, coxswain for the case. “Their early contact ensured we knew the issues they were having and were all the more prepared before getting on scene.”

The on-scene weather conditions were 14 knot winds and six to eight-foot seas, said Coast Guard officials.