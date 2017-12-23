17-year-old charged in murder of Virginia couple

RESTON, Va. – Police have charged a 17-year-old Lorton, Virginia teenager with killing a couple in their own home Friday evening, located in the 2600 block of Black Fir Court in Reston, Virginia.

Scott Fricker and his wife, Buckley Kuhn-Fricker were the two victims. The teenager also shot himself, but is still alive after doing so, say officials. He remains in the hospital under police guard with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say that the preliminary investigation determined the suspect, who knows the residents of the home, got inside and was then confronted by the couple. The suspect shot them both and then himself.

Four other people were also in the house, but were not injured in the incident. The Fairfax County Police Department’s Victim Service Section has been assisting them.