Portsmouth educator wins $100K and a Corvette from the Virginia Lottery

RICHMOND – Portsmouth resident Ken Austin has a lot to celebrate this holiday season.

On December 5, one of Austin’s tickets was drawn from more than 736,000 total entries in the Virginia Lottery’s “Corvette and Ca$h” Scratcher game to win him a brand-new Corvette Stingray and $100,000 in cash.

“It feels amazing. It was a shock,” he said. “I didn’t sleep at all that night.”

Virginia Lottery officials presented Austin with the keys to his new car at Priority Chevrolet in Chesapeake Friday.

Austin works in K-12 education in Hampton Roads and intends to use his cash prize to invest in his kids’ education. According to the Virginia Lottery, Portsmouth received more than $14.2 million in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year.