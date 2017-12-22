Police: Shot fired into Franklin home narrowly misses resident in bed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN, Va. - A woman lying in bed was almost hit by a bullet on Friday morning.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Dorchester Square Apartments at 1698 Dorchester Street at about 8 am.

Police say someone fired four rounds. Officers found four .40 caliber cartridge casings at the scene.

Officers learned that one of the shots struck an apartment in the F section. The bullet went through the wall and narrowly missed a resident who was in bed.

Capt. Tim Whitt says a woman was at home with three kids. They don't believe the woman was targeted. "Everybody's asleep and all the sudden you hear gunfire and a bullet coming your apartment," he said. "I'd imagine that to be very scary."

Whitt says there have now been more than 70 shooting incidents in the city in 2017. "The amount of gunfire in a city of this size is absolutely ridiculous," he said. "There are far too many criminals with guns who could care less about what they hit or who they hit when they decide to pull the trigger."

There are no witnesses and no suspect information. Police do not believe this incident is related to other violence in the city this week.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599. Information that leads to an arrest can earn the caller a cash reward while remaining anonymous.

