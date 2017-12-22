Norfolk man arrested on abduction and kidnapping charges in Suffolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A 41-year-old Norfolk man was arrested in Suffolk on felony abduction and kidnapping charges.

Arnold Walker was arrested on December 18 after officers with the Suffolk Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Portsmouth Blvd on December 14, where a victim told officers that she was assaulted and restrained by Walker against her will.

Police say that the suspect took her cell phone when she attempted to call police.

Walker was also charged with felony grand larceny, felony break and enter with intent to commit misdemeanor, misdemeanor battery and assault charges and misdemeanor damage to telephone line, etc. to prevent summoning law enforcement, said police officials.